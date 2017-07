COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A total 128,194 passengers traveling through Colorado Springs Airport (COS) was recorded in May 2017.

Airport officials say that number represents an increase of 13.4 percent from May 2016.

The reason for the increase? Frontier Airlines.

“Frontier Airlines largely contributed to the increase with a 188 percent gain from one year ago,” airport officials said in a statement Friday.

Year-to-date passenger traffic is also on the rise. Airport officials say so far this year, 590,479 passengers moved through COS – that’s an increase of 25.6 percent from a year ago.

Right now six scheduled airlines serve COS to 15 destinations. That number will rise to 17 with the addition of Florida cities Tampa and Ft. Myers starting this fall.

That will make 34 total daily flights as of the peak month of August.