STATEWIDE — Heads up for the long weekend ahead, drivers!

Law enforcement will increase vigilance for the Fourth of July DUI enforcement period from June 30 to July 5 as part of “The Heat Is On” campaign.

Last year, 312 impaired drivers were arrested during the same enforcement period, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Additionally, CDOT recorded the highest monthly total for alcohol-related fatalities in Colorado during the months of June July and August with 21, 22 and 22 fatalities, respectively.

Officials say of the 22 alcohol-related crashes in July 2016, three happened on the Fourth of July.

A DUI can cost more than $13,500 after considering fines, legal fees and increased insurance costs. Penalties increase for repeat offenders.

The Fourth of July enforcement is the eighth of 14 “The Heat Is On” DUI enforcement periods.