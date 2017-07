COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An attempted robbery at Red Rock Canyon Open space has prompted a warning from police to keep all valuables in cars out of sight if you’re out and about.

It happened around 5:42 p.m. at the park located at 3550 West High Street.

According to police, officers observed a suspicious car drive through the area and park next to a second car. Within 10 minutes, police say they saw a man exit the suspicious car and punch out the passenger side window of the parked car.

The man then reached in the window and pulled out a handbag, according to police.

Officers contacted the man and a woman and took both into custody. The victim’s purse was recovered.

Police say the suspects’ names are being withheld at this time until the investigation is completed.

Police issued a statement asking visitors to city parks to avoid becoming a victim by never leaving valuables in a car or by securing them out of sight.