COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected administrative offices and agencies will be CLOSED Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day, including:

City Hall

City Clerk

Municipal Court

Sales Tax Office

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills Community Center

Otis Park Community Center

Hillside Community Center

Meadows Community Center

City Auditorium

Sertich Ice Center

Memorial Park Recreation Center (July 4 only)

Colorado Springs Tennis

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Memorial Park

Prospect Lake Boating – closed to motorized and non-motorized watercraft (July 4 only)

Prospect Lake Beach (closed July 4 only)

Cottonwood Creek Recreation Center (closed July 4 only)

The following park roads will be closed to vehicular access only. Please do not block road ways, driveways or gate access:

Gold Camp Rd. closed to vehicles only from 11 p.m. July 3 through 5 a.m. July 5.

Roads in Palmer Park will be closed to vehicles only from 11 p.m. July 3 through 5 a.m. July 5.

Additionally, Post Offices will suspend retail and delivery operations in observation of Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4. USPS will have normal retail and delivery operations Monday, July 3.