PUEBLO, Colo. — Three suspects were arrested in connection with the theft of a motorcycle from a Pueblo West home on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle theft from the driveway of a home in the 700 block of S. Aguilar Drive on Wednesday around 7 p.m.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, a witness told deputies she saw a van drive into a vacant lot near the home earlier that evening. Another witness said he saw two men get out of a van and later saw the same men pushing a motorcycle down the street, according to authorities.

At the same time the victim discovered the motorcycle missing, a neighbor reported seeing at least two men getting into a van and leave the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the van matched the description of a vehicle the off-duty detective earlier reported seeing. The off-duty detective reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to the stolen motorcycle call searched for the van in Pueblo West but could not find it. They then went to the home of one of the suspects located in the 1900 block of E. 16th Street in Pueblo.

The Sheriff’s Office says a van was found in the alley behind the home. Deputies also saw three men, later identified as 38-year-old Joaquin Ayala – a known local gang member -, 29-year-old Nathan Vigil and 29-year-old Victor Castro, all walk from the van toward the home.

Deputies stopped the suspects and questioned them about the stolen motorcycle. Authorities say all three suspects denied knowing anything about the motorcycle and denied being in Pueblo West.

While talking to the suspects, deputies at the home found a motorcycle matching the description of the one reported stolen in Pueblo West.

The motorcycle was confirmed to be the same one stolen earlier, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Ayala and Vigil for aggravated motor vehicle theft and Castro was arrested on two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

All three were booked into Pueblo County Jail.