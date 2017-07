COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two suspects have been charged with attempted first degree murder after an overnight shooting in Colorado Springs.

It happened around midnight in the 3300 block of Verde Drive near Chelton Road.

Police say four men were involved in a disturbance in the area and three suspects had fled the scene prior to police’s arrival.

The three suspects were later found in the neighborhood, according to police.

Police say during the disturbance, one suspect encouraged another to shoot the victim. The second suspect then fired two shots.

As the suspects were running away, the second suspect fired four more shots at the victim, according to police.

Authorities say the victim’s mother was the one who came outside and broke up the fight.

The victim and two of the suspects sustained minor injuries.

Two of the suspects, identified as 20-year-old Gabriel Mann and 21-year-old Ernie Jones, were charged with attempted first degree murder.

The third suspect was interviewed and released.