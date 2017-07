MONUMENT, Colo. — Two people were arrested after authorities seized over 150 marijuana plants at an illegal marijuana grow in Monument.

On Wednesday, fire crews responded to a home located at 2022 Coyote Valley Court on a report of smoke coming from the home.

After fire crews entered the home, they discovered the source of the smoke was food burning on the stove. While checking the home, firefighters discovered a large quantity of marijuana plants growing inside the home.

The following Thursday, Monument police contacted one of the homeowners who was unable to provide required documentation that would allow marijuana plants to be in the home.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found around 153 marijuana plants, 289 clones and equipment used to grow marijuana, according to police. The items were found in several room rooms converted to grow the plants.

The marijuana plants and clones were seized and removed from the home, according to officials.

The homeowners have been identified as Wei Lin and Fang Qin Liu.

Lin has been charged with Offenses Relating to Marijuana and Unlawful Cultivation. Liu is charged with Accessory to Crime.