An over-sized truck damaged the guardrail on southbound on I-25, closing the highway from Indiana Avenue to Pueblo Blvd.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, an over-sized truck which was 19’4” wide attempted to go through a work zone that was only 17’9” wide. The truck took out several feet of guardrail.

The highway will be closed for several hours while a temporary concrete barrier is placed. Traffic is detoured off I-25 at Indiana Ave.

Alternate routes are recommended.