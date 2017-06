FOUNTAIN, Colo. – An illegal grow likely contributed to a house fire in Fountain Friday morning.

According to Fountain police, officers were asked to help the Fountain Fire Department Friday morning at a home on Creekfront Drive, northeast of Fountain Mesa Road and C&S Road. There was an electrical fire with smoke visibly coming from the residence around 7:00.

Police said that inside the house there was an illegal marijuana grow of more than 100 plants, believed to contribute to the fire due to “altered electrical wiring”. After obtaining a search warrant, Metro Vice Narcotics responded to help Fountain police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please call Sergeant Hartley with the Fountain Police Department at (719) 426-8860 if you have any information regarding this incident. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Investigations Division Tip Line at 719-382-6956 or with CrimeStoppers at 634-STOP (7867).