FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson is celebrating the red and white and blue in a different way this year, instead of the traditional July 4th on the 3rd they are having a whole weekend event called the Fort Carson Freedom Fest.

The festival will take place at Iron Horse Park both Saturday and Sunday.

You can expect live music, cool cars, a laser light show, color/glow run and more. The firework show will be on Sunday night.

Saturday is open to the all military families and Sunday is open to the general public.

It’s also the 100th anniversary of the 4th infantry’s division and they thought this and Independence Day would be a perfect pair.

“Everything we do is about supporting solider and families, so anything we can do to allow some relaxation, at any time that’s what we do, it’s our mission,” said Ft. Carson’s Director of Family Moral, Welfare and Recreation, Mike O’Donnell.

The event goes noon – 10 p.m. on July 1 & 2. Admission both days is free, but fees will apply for the carnival attractions and food.

Guest will be required to show ID to enter and the public must enter through gates 1, 4 or 20.

Attendees are welcome to bring chairs or blankets to the event. Organizers say be prepared to walk a little bit after parking.

For the full schedule go to the event’s website.