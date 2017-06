DENVER — A Pueblo man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to several drug and gun-related crimes.

Daniel Ray Dace, 25, was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Dace pled guilty in April to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and knowingly carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Dace was arrested on October 4. That’s when Pueblo police got a call from a resident who saw a pickup truck parked in front of a house and people with flashlights inside the house, which the caller thought was vacant.

Officers pulled the truck over and talked to Dace, who was a passenger. He initially gave a fake name, but eventually admitted he had a warrant out for his arrest, according to court documents.

Police arrested Dace and found $1,812 in cash on his person. They also found a pistol and several clear plastic baggies in a backpack he was carrying. Police searched the truck and found another gun, a digital scale, and three baggies containing about 331 grams of meth, according to court documents.

While in jail, Dace called his mom several times, asking her to “go get my guns,” according to court documents. He wanted them to be sold so he could put money on his account to buy items from the prison store.

Police searched Dace’s mom’s home and found seven other guns, all of which he had control over before going to jail, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Dace had previously been convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, which prohibits him from owning guns.