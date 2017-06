PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies seized more than 23,000 fireworks from two unlicensed fireworks stands in Pueblo County Wednesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they learned from a tip that the Big Top Fireworks stand on Santa Fe Drive in Blende was operating without a license. Investigators confirmed the stand operator, John Musso, did not have the required license. Musso was also operating an unlicensed stand by the same name on South McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West, according to deputies. Colorado law prohibits selling fireworks without a license.

Deputies went to both stands Wednesday evening and seized more than 23,000 fireworks. Firefighters helped safely pack and move the fireworks, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case will be referred to the district attorney’s office for possible filing of charges.