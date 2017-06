COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Speed was a factor in a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Wednesday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on North Academy Boulevard just north of the intersection with Meadowland Boulevard. Police said a car and a motorcycle were speeding down the road when the motorcycle hit the back of a third car.

The motorcyclist, 31, was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition. The driver of the car was not injured, according to police.

Academy Boulevard was closed for several hours while crews investigated the crash, but has since reopened.