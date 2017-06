COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Teammates have compared Switchbacks forward Jack Jones to the likes of “the most interesting man in the world.”

He proudly wears number 77 on the back of his Switchbacks jersey but his journey to earn that is an unusual one.

Jones is a Golden, Colorado native and spent much of his youth playing club soccer. The former FC Denver and Golden Strikers forward also spent a season abroad playing for a Danish team before joining the Switchbacks.

Upon graduating from CU-Boulder, Jones spent a year and half trading stock on Wall Street before realizing the job just wasn’t for him.

“It was a great opportunity and I couldn’t pass it up,” said Jones. “I loved the work aspect of it but it was just too much. I was like screw that man, I’m going surfing.”

He picked up and moved to Australia for three months. It was there that he found a new calling.

“The wine game over there was a bit further ahead than it was back here in terms of the way they package it, which made a lot of sense,” he said.

In his own way, he brought the concept back to the states and now, four years later, Yoonit Wine, his Denver-based company, builds gravity fed wine on tap distribution barrels.

“Since we package in a very economical way, we’re able to get people great wine for less because our packaging is so economical,” said Jones.

But in the midst of starting his own business & bartending at Red Rocks, Jones’ love of soccer propelled him to try out for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. The 29-year-old did well enough to get invited back and then was offered another job he couldn’t refuse.

“They’re like this is what we got for you,” he said. “We’ll give you flexibility for your work schedule and I just started crying, like right away.”

Jones says balancing three jobs is a thing of beauty with the goal of happiness at the fore front of it all. As a soccer player, bartender, and business owner, following his passions has allowed him to feel as though work really isn’t work.

“You know I’m not working and that’s what I wanted,” he said. “I didn’t want to be grinding my days away until retirement. I wanted to love my life.”

Jones adds that finding perspective and a way to fuel himself through the hard times was a key part in what got him to where he is now.

If you’d like more information on his wine company, Jones suggests checking out their Instagram page called YoonitWine.