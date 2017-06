COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A traffic alert if you’ll be out on the roads Wednesday night, drivers!

There will be a full overnight closure of I-25 between Nevada Avenue/Tejon Street and Bijou Street, including the I-25 northbound and southbound ramps at US 24/Cimarron. Note that these closures start at different times:

The construction work on southbound I-25 involves milling and striping. The auxiliary lane from Cimarron Street/US 24 to Nevada Avenue/Tejon Street will be in its final configuration tomorrow morning. Wednesday night, June 28, 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The construction work on northbound I-25 entails milling and paving. Wednesday night, June 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Detour information:

Northbound I-25 detour: Exit on Nevada Avenue to Bijou Street to I-25.

Southbound I-25 detour: Bijou Street to Nevada Avenue to I-25.

Refer to Attachment A (June 28 – Full Closure) for detour map. Follow detour signs.

Construction schedules are subject to change based on weather/unforeseen circumstances and schedule changes.

For updated, project information, click here or call 719-302-6781.