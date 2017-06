COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks by American Promotional Events have been recalled over burn and injury hazards.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Tuesday and said the fireworks can explode after being lit, posing burn and injury hazards to the consumer.

The recall involves TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks, which are pyrotechnic devices that make smoke when lit.

They were sold in a bag containing three canisters (red, white and blue) and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.

The recalled product was sold at Albertson’s, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Walmart and other retailers from May 2017 through June 2017.

According to CPSC, there have been three people so far who suffered burn injuries due to the recalled product. No property damage has been reported.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to the store for a refund.

