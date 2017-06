MINNEAPOLIS — In an effort to battle Amazon’s two-day Prime offering, Target has launched a pilot program aimed at helping consumers get their necessities faster.

The pilot program is called Target Restock. It began Tuesday in the Minneapolis area, offering REDcard holders the chance to stock up on household items that will then be delivered to their homes by the next business day for a $4.99 flat fee per box.

Here’s how it works — customers log on to Target.com/restock, fill up a virtual box from more than 10,000 different products, then check out and wait for their delivery to arrive.

Restock orders are filled from nearby Target stores, which officials say helps cut down on travel time.

Orders made Monday through Thursday by 2 p.m. can get it delivered by the next business day.

The service is only available in the Minneapolis area right now, but customers can continue to check the Target website to see if they’re eligible to give it a try.