COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New Frontier Airlines flights will now connect Colorado Springs to cities on both coasts.

The inaugural flight from Colorado Springs Airport to San Diego International Airport departs Monday, July 10 at 10:35 a.m. Flights returning daily from San Diego depart at 10:43 a.m. The cheapest flights available start at $69.

The inaugural flight to Washington-Dulles from Colorado Springs departs the same day at 3:35 p.m. Flights returning from there depart at 8 a.m. The cheapest flights available start at $79.

An event celebrating the new flights will be held Monday, July 10 at the Colorado Springs Airport.

American Airlines recently added two new daily flights out of Colorado Springs to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.