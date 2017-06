PUEBLO, Colo. — Two parents suspected of sexually assaulting their two children were arrested Tuesday.

According to police, an investigation on the two Pueblo residents, 37-year-old David Caple and 31-year-old Kimberly Caple, led to information that resulted in charges of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Both were arrested and transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center.