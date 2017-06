PUEBLO, Colo. — On Wednesday, June 28, the Pueblo Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) adopted a paid parental leave policy.

It allows eligible employees to receive a maximum of four weeks (to be used within a four-month period) of paid-time off for the birth, adoption, or placement of a child/children in foster care.

Prior to the adoption of this policy Wednesday morning, only eligible mothers could take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave.

The unique thing about Pueblo’s new paid parental leave policy is that it doesn’t just include mothers.

Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz said he didn’t want to leave out fathers, same-sex couples, adoptive and foster parents, or even extended family members who found themselves raising a baby.

“[I was] Personally raised by my mother and grandmother, I understand and know first hand, the importance of having a policy like this,” Commissioner Ortiz said. “I am very proud to have taken this up and been able to adopt this here this morning.”

Ortiz said his employees are his greatest asset, and he found the need for this policy a great one.

With the addition of this policy, there will be no additional cost to taxpayers.

This policy will take effect on July 1 but if an employee has had, adopted, or fostered a baby within the last four months, they are still eligible to apply.

Commissioner Ortiz also said there is no price tag on this policy, because the time spent at home forming a new bond with a child is priceless.