PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Harstel man Wednesday.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Park County Road 59, about two miles south of Hartsel.

Troopers say a Peterbilt hauling 3,500 gallons of water was traveling northeast on PCR 59 when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and drove off the right side of the road.

The truck collided with a guardrail and rolled nearly two times before coming to a stop.

The driver, identified as 60-year-old Wayne Hatfill of Hartsel, died at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol, alcohol/drugs are not factors in this crash.

Troopers say Hatfill driving “too fast for conditions” is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.