COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It may be summer, but that isn’t stopping one local school district from getting kids excited about chemistry!

Students from Fountain-Fort Carson got a lesson on science Wednesday morning by a real scientist.

The Chemistry Magic Show is put on by the Air Force Academy’s Department of Chemistry.

Their goal is to get kids excited about the wonders of chemistry.

Dozens of students taking part in Fountain-Fort Carson’s summer school program took part in the show.

Jessica Turner is a second grade science teacher and says kids are always talking about science.

“I hear a lot of, ‘Oh I want to be like Harry Potter and I want to do potions’ and so for them to be able to see that chemistry in a controlled safe environment is a fantastic opportunity for them,” Turner ssaid.

Several of the students got called up to demonstrate how some of the experiments work.

Magic of Chemistry is performed over 100 times every year as part of the Air Force’s community outreach efforts.