COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Soldiers from Fort Carson underwent testing all week as they work toward the Expert Infantry Badge.

The tests are comprised of physical fitness, land navigation, weapons testing, medical aid testing and more.

“When you’re and EIB, you kind of join a brotherhood,” said Sgt. First Class Michael Herne. “It’s pretty difficult to earn because these soldiers have to memorize basically almost every task in the book.”

It’s a symbol of tradition for the U.S. Infantry soldiers – the men and women on the front lines.

“It brings them back to their very most basic tasks,” said SFC Herne.

Sergeant Kevin Persinger is working toward that coveted blue pin.

“It’s a struggle every station you go to, could be your last,” said Sgt. Persinger.

Just one mistake means failure.

“It gets pretty tough, you have to be pretty proficient at throwing hand grenades,” said Sgt. Persinger.

These soldiers come into the five-day test with clear minds, making sure every skill is perfect.

“This is very important, this is a very coveted badge of honor that every infantryman strives to get,” said Sgt. Persinger.

‘It has to be 100 percent perfect for them to get a go,” adds SFC Herne.

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, only 14 percent of soldiers tested actually earn the EIB badge.