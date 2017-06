PUEBLO, Colo. — Join your friends for music, dancing, and fun all summer long at Festival Fridays at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center.

The event, which is celebrating more than 30 years, features live music, cocktails, and food for all tastes.

Tickets are $7 in advance or $8 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the arts center box office and at all Loaf ‘N Jug stores in Pueblo and Pueblo West.

All summer shows take place outdoors in the Jackson Sculpture Garden. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and bands play from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at this year’s live music lineup:

July 14: Indigo Way Band

July 21: The Martini Shot

July 28: Chicano Heat

August 4: That Eighties Band

August 11: Boogie Machine

Call 719-295-7200 or visit the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center website for more information.