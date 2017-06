Samples of iced drinks from Starbucks and two other UK chains were found to contain fecal bacteria, according to BBC.

The BBC’s consumer-affairs “Watchdog” program found that samples from the three chains – Costa Coffee, Starbucks and Caffe Nero – contained “varying levels of the bacteria.”

Additionally, researchers studied the cleanliness of tables, trays and high chairs at 30 of the coffee-chain branches.

Starbucks tested positive for “fecal coliforms” in three out of 10 samples.

Both Starbucks and Caffe Nero told the BBC they were conducting their own investigations into the claims. Starbucks said it took hygiene “extremely seriously.”

