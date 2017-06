COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Interested in learning more about the duties and responsibilities of local police in addition to policies and procedures of the department?

Applications are now being accepted for the CSPD Citizens’ Academy for fall 2017.

The Academy’s goal is to help citizens better understand the police department and the citizens’ role, as well as the interaction of citizens and police through a series of classes.

Many topics related to law enforcement in the community including training, the patrol division, special response team, narcotics, DUI, and laws are discussed.

There’s even a chance to participate in a “ride along” program, where citizens can actually ride along with patrol officers to see the world through their eyes.

Members of CSPD will teach the classes, and those who complete all classes receive a Certification of Completion at the final session.

The 11-week course meets once a week on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is held at various police facilities through the city, depending on which type of training being conducted.

The course is free and citizens are expected to attend all sessions.

Anyone who lives or works in the city of Colorado Springs, is at least 18-years-old, and passes a background check may apply for the Academy.

The fall 2017 session begins Thursday, August 24.

Deadlines for applications is August 3 by 5 p.m. >> Click here to view the application form.