COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Discovery Canyon junior will represent Colorado Springs later this year when she travels to Greece to take part in the Torch Lighting Ceremony ahead of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Ria Paradkar was named Colorado Springs’ Young Champion Ambassador during a special ceremony Wednesday morning.

Paradkar was one of 8 finalists.

She applied by writing an essay about Colorado Springs and what she loved about the city.

Paradkar says she’s still in disbelief after hearing her name called.

“I can’t even describe it was just amazing, I wasn’t expecting it, I was just really happy, looked over at my parents and they were looking at me, it was an amazing feeling,” she said.

While in Greece, Paradkar will serve as one of the torch bearers in the Olympic Torch Relay.

The Young Champion Ambassador is a youth leadership program which engages high school students and cultivates them with a sense of community and pride.