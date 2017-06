EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Thursday, June 29, CDOT will begin nighttime construction on replacing signals of US 24 and Cave of the Winds, as well as on Friday, June 30, on Colorado Highway 21 and Milton E. Proby Parkway.

CDOT officials say this will reduce traffic to one lane, causing minor delays for drivers. CDOT will begin to hang mast arms for new street signals.

Project work for the first site will be on US 24 on mile point 297.6, and the second site will be on CO MP 137.7. Drivers should expect to see increased activity along CO 21 and US 24 near Cave of the Winds. The construction will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Additionally, there will be Colorado State Patrol on site to increase safety for the contractors and the traveling public.

To receive real-time updates about road conditions in your area, visit COTrip.org or call 511.