CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m., they got a call about a 46-year-old man who had been admitted to St. Thomas More Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man was flown to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs.

No other details about the shooting have been released. Police are asking anyone with information to call Commander Robert Hill at 719-276-5614 or 719-240-5415 or Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP (7867).