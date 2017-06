DENVER, Colo. — Bonfils Blood Center is hosting its inaugural Battle of the Badges and Pints for Pasta.

All through July, donors at any Bonfils community donor center or mobile blood drive will be asked to cast their vote in honor of local fire departments or law enforcement agencies.

Officials with Bonfils say it’s a friendly competition between Team Fire and Team Law to see who can encourage the most donors to get involved with the lifesaving cause of blood donation, and also help maintain a safe and ready blood supply for patients during an especially challenging time of year.

At the end of the month, the team with the most votes wins bragging rights!

“In the end, everyone wins as we all team up together to ensure patient needs can be met every day of the year,” officials said in a statement.

As a special thank you, Noodles & Company is offering all blood donors Pints for Pasta in July (a voucher for $5 off an order of $10 or more).

Donors are encouraged to make appointments online or by calling 303-363-2300. Walk-ins are also welcome.

>> Click here for more information.