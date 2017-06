COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wednesday night, the Arc Pikes Peak Region along with other advocacy organizations held a “Stand Up For Healthcare” candlelight vigil on the steps of Colorado Springs City Hall.

They are protesting the proposed GOP healthcare bill that plans to cut and cap the Medicaid program.

Activists say the changes to program could be devastating to people with disabilities.

“Sixty percent of individuals in Colorado that receive Medicaid are people with disabilities, elderly or children who need extra support in their day to day lives,” said Christina Butero with Arc Pikes Peak Region. “It’s not just someone who is using the system.”

A vote on the proposed healthcare bill has been delayed until after the Fourth of July weekend.