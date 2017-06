COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two pet rabbits were killed during a domestic violence incident in Colorado Springs Wednesday.

Police say they responded to the 1900 block of S. Chelton Road Wednesday just before 7 a.m. to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.

At the scene, officers found a woman and a 5-year-old child. Police say the woman told officers she had been arguing with her boyfriend, identified as 23-year-old Gregory Lopez of Colorado Springs, when he became aggressive and started destroying property in the home.

According to police, Lopez picked up two pet rabbits during the argument and threw them against a wall, killing both animals.

Lopez was arrested for a felony charge of Cruelty to Animals, as well as additional misdemeanor charges. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

Authorities worked with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) to get a new rabbit in need of a home for the 5-year-old. The child was presented with a new rabbit he named “Pookie” later at the CSPD Police Operations Center.

According to authorities, detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office, which recently formed the Animal Care Unit, for prosecution of animal-related crimes.

Right now, attorneys assigned to the Animal Care Unit are prosecuting this incident.