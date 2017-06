WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Memorial Park in Woodland Park finally got a facelift after 78 years!

The City of Woodland Park announced Tuesday the City will receive a Lottery Starburst Award for using Lottery proceeds on the reconstruction and repair of Memorial Park.

The Memorial Park project was completed in May 2017 and was made possible with $450,000 in Lottery funds from Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Conservation Trust Fund.

The award will be presented at the flag raising ceremony at the city’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration in Memorial Park Tuesday, July 4 at noon.

The 3.32-acre park, originally dedicated in 1938, underwent a full transformation including the addition of a new playground and basketball court, a renovated pond with a fishing dock, and five new picnic and gazebo structures.

The Colorado Lottery Starburst Award recognizes excellence in the use of Lottery funds for community and conservation projects.