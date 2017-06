A Spirit Airlines flight landed with one more passenger than it took off with Saturday night after a woman had her baby on a plane headed to Dallas.

Cristina Penton of Phoenix was 36 weeks pregnant.

She gave birth mid-flight to a healthy baby boy named Christoph.

There was a pediatrician and a nurse on board to help with the delivery.

After the baby’s arrival, the flight was diverted to New Orleans so the family could recover at a local hospital.

Spirit Airlines gave Cristina some baby gifts – including an annual free flight for Christoph and a guest for the rest of his life.