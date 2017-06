COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Starting Tuesday night, a full overnight closure of I-25 between Nevada Avenue/Tejon Street and Bijou Street, including all US 24/Cimarron Street ramps to and from I-25, will happen to prepare for Colorado Avenue Bridge rehabilitation work and paving on northbound I-25.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect on the roads:

Tuesday night, June 27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound I-25 detour: north on Nevada Avenue to Bijou Street to I-25. Southbound I-25 detour: Bijou Street to Nevada Avenue to I-25. Refer to Attachment A for detour map. Follow detour signs.



Additionally, eastbound US 24 right lane between 8th Street and the southbound I-25 ramp will be closed for bridge work:

Tuesday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Overnight closure of southbound I-25 between Bijou Street and Nevada Avenue/Tejon Street, including the southbound I-25 on- and off-ramps, to prepare for Colorado Avenue Bridge rehabilitation work and paving on southbound I-25.

Wednesday, June 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. In addition the northbound I-25 double right lanes closed between Cimarron Street/US 24 to Bijou Street, and the northbound I-25 on-ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Refer to Attachment B for detour map.

Thursday, June 29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Refer to Attachment C for detour map.



After traffic shifts this week: Three through lanes on I-25 in each direction in the vicinity of the I-25 bridge over Colorado Avenue will remain open, but the continuous auxiliary lanes onto northbound I-25 from Cimarron Street to the Bijou Street exit, and onto southbound I-25 from Bijou Street to the Cimarron Street/US 24 exit will be changed to merge lanes with short merge distances to accommodate room for crews to work. The posted speed limit will reduce to 45 miles per hour on northbound and southbound I-25 between Bijou Street and Cimarron Street/US 24.

For updated project information, click here or call 719-302-6781.