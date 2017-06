Related Coverage Sex offender pleads guilty to harassing six Colorado girls, asking for nude photos

DENVER — A South Carolina man has been sentenced for using Facebook, texts, and phone calls to harass six Colorado teens and threaten them into sending nude photos.

Christoper George White, 38, of McCormick, South Carolina, was sentenced last week to 30 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

White pled guilty in September to six counts of coercion and enticement of a minor. Prosecutors said he used social media, texts, and phone calls to meet, entice, and then threaten young teens into taking off their clothes or performing sex acts. White was already a convicted sex offender.

According to court documents, White targeted girls between the ages of 13 and 14. The crimes occurred in the summer of 2014. Prosecutors said White used Facebook under the names “Kent Noelle” and “Glenn Black,” and used the phone number 864-602-1614.

Claiming to be a teenage boy, White would befriend the victims online. Then, using texts and phone calls, he would start harassing the girls. He threatened them with physical harm and told them to post sexually explicit photos of themselves or their friends on social media, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said that after White pled guilty to these crimes, he continued to contact other girls from prison, harassing them and engaging in phone sex with them. When his phone privileges were limited, he used another inmate’s access to continue contacting the girls, according to prosecutors.