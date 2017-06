HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Russian teams searching for a Littleton police officer who disappeared while hiking Mount Elbrus plan to call off the search after the end of the day Wednesday, according to KDVR.

Steven Beare went missing June 16 while climbing Russia’s Mount Elbrus, where severe weather had been reported.

According to KDVR, Beare’s wife Olivia has hired a private group for search and rescue, including two helicopters.

The weather has hampered efforts to locate Beare.

Olivia said her husband’s plan was to climb Mount Elbrus solo starting June 14, summit on June 15 and return to base camp June 16.

No one has heard from Beare since.

“The Russian teams will be calling off their search after the day is done tomorrow,” Olivia wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. “There is just too much snow and harsh weather conditions to continue. The mountain is so large and there are 1000s of crevasse he could have fallen into that are covered spanning 100s of square miles.”

According to Olivia, more than $50,000 has been raised by the community to help cover the costs of a private search.

