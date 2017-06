PUEBLO, Colo. — A big celebration for a Pueblo woman took place Tuesday as she marked her 100th birthday.

There was a big celebration for Opal Ingram at Pueblo Regent Retirement Community.

There was music, laughter and lots of smiles as more than 100 family members joined Opal to celebrate her big day.

Opal was born June 27, 1917.

She’s lived through many of our historical events – from World War II to the assassination of President Kennedy.

Opal said the best part of today was getting to be with her family.