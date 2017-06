PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Local fire officials are urging citizens to be responsible this Fourth of July.

The City’s municipal code restricts the use of legal fireworks to one day only – July 4 – from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Penalties for lighting illegal fireworks are a $1,000 fine for use in the city and a mandatory court appearance for those using fireworks outside city limits.

Use of all fireworks are prohibited in state parks and wildlife areas and on U.S. Forest Service Land.

Citizens are urged to follow these rules when using legal fireworks:

Don’t let children handle, play with or light any fireworks.

Don’t consume alcohol when using fireworks.

Don’t attempt to re-light, alter or fix any “dud” firework item.

Don’t hold a lighted firework in your hand.

Don’t light fireworks during strong wind conditions and never indoors.

Don’t aim, point or throw fireworks at another person or at any property.

Light fireworks on a hard, flat and level surface, not on grass or gravel.

Light fireworks in a clear, open area, making sure the area overhead is free from obstructions.

Make sure trees, bushes and grass are well watered.

Light only one firework at a time using an extended butane lighter or a punk; then move away quickly.

Do have a fire extinguisher, water supply, hose or bucket of water nearby for emergencies. Keep a bucket of water nearby for matches or sparklers.

Gather all spent fireworks and dispose of properly.

Additionally, authorities are reminding the community to follow all traffic laws, especially in terms of overnight parking.

Authorities are reminding citizens no cars can be parked for the Pueblo West Fourth of July Parade prior to three days before the event, per traffic code.

Cars parked before Saturday, July 1 will be tagged as an abandoned vehicle and the owner will be required to move it. If the vehicle is not moved, it may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office says traffic code also requires cars to be parked perpendicular to the roadway. Cars will not be allowed to park parallel on Joe Martinez Boulevard.

Enforcement of this traffic law will begin July 1 and run through July 4. All violators will be ticketed.