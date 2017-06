COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Here’s a way to stay cool this summer – free Slurpees!

This summer, local law enforcement officers are teaming up with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to kids and youth through the 22nd annual Operation Chill community service program.

Operation Chill is a 7-Eleven community outreach program designed to reduce crime and enhance relations between police and youth.

It allows law enforcement officers to “ticket” kids they see doing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior, according to officials with 7-Eleven.

The ticket is a coupon good for a free 12-oz. Slurpee at any participating 7-Eleven store.

CSPD officials say 7-Eleven will issue a projected 1.33 million Slurpee coupons to almost 1,000 law enforcement agencies this year. Those coupons will then be distributed in the community during the summer months and back-to-school season.

Right now more than 900 local law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada participate.

Both the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be part of the fun this year.

If you happen to snag a ticket/coupon, send us your Slurpee-sipping photos at news@kxrm.com.