Were you a fun of Super Nintendo back in the 90s? If so, we’ve got some good news for you!

Nintendo announced Tuesday it is making a mini version of its Super Nintendo.

For $79.99, the new system – called the SNES Classic Edition – comes with 21 packaged Super Nintendo Entertainment System classics, including Donkey Kong Country and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

It will also include what may be the best Mario game ever made: “Super Mario World.” But what else is on there?

Here’s the full list of games:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-Zero

Kirby Super Star

Kirby’s Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi’s Island

Super NES Classic Edition is a shortened version of the console’s name from 1991, when it was released as the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Don’t get too nostalgic, though. Unlike the original SNES console, the Classic Edition won’t play cartridges. It’s capable of powering only the 21 games included in the box.

The console is small enough to fit in your palm.

Retailers are advising consumers to preorder the console far in advance.

The console has a September 29 release date.