COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning.

Police said it happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Nevada Avenue and Bijou Street. The victim, a 39-year-old man, was stabbed while trying to meet someone to get parts for his bicycle, according to police.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing all black clothing and a mask covering the lower half of his face.

No arrests have been made.