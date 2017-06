DENVER, Colo. — Where are the worst drivers in the country?

A study by QuoteWizard used 2 million driver data points and analyzed accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations from 2016 to determine which of America’s 75 most populous metro city areas have the best and worst drivers.

Sacramento, California took the top spot as home to the worst drivers in the U.S.

Denver made it into the top 10 at No. 9, while Colorado Springs came in at No. 39.

Here’s the top 10:

Sacramento, CA Salt Lake City, UT Riverside, CA Richmond, VA San Diego, CA Los Angeles, CA Columbus, OH Omaha, NE Denver, CO Bakersfield, CA

The study found the best drivers in Detroit, Michigan; Providence, Rhode Island; Orlando, Florida; Miami, Florida; and Little Rock, Arkansas.