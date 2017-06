DENVER, Colo. — Exciting news for travelers!

A new interline ticketing partnership will begin linking Bustang’s interregional bus service with Greyhound’s national route system within the next few weeks, CDOT announced Tuesday.

That means both Greyhound and Bustang passengers would be allowed to use the same tickets.

The new agreement will allow Bustang riders access to national destinations and would allow Greyhound to offer transportation to smaller cities around Colorado.

“This is an important milestone in our multi-modal mission,” said Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Director of Transit of Rail Mark Imhoff. “Securing this interline partnership has been a priority since Bustang’s inception. The ability to link our local service with the national transportation network provides Coloradans with flexibility, convenience and choice when it comes to traveling throughout the state and the country.”

