EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — It’s that time of year again!

Fourth of July is just around the corner – and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents which fireworks are legal and illegal in El Paso County.

If a firework is not classified as “permissible,” it is illegal to use, possess or sell, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A good rule of thumb to remember is if a firework flies through the air, explodes, or shoots flaming balls, it’s illegal.

Illegal fireworks include:

Bottle rockets

Firecrackers of any type

Mortars

Roman candles

Permissible fireworks include:

Fountains

Ground spinners

Smoke bombs

Sparklers

Trick noise makers are not classified as fireworks and are not prohibited by the fireworks statutes. Trick noise makers include:

Snaps (small paper wads that are thrown on the ground)

Champagne popers (pull string and they launch colored paper)

Pull string poppers(small 2″ paper tube with a string from each end)

Both unlawful fireworks as well as permissible fireworks are prohibited in County Parks and incorporated cities including Colorado Springs, Monument, Fountain, Manitou Springs and all of Teller County.