RAMAH, Colo. — An emergency fish salvage operation is underway at Ramah Reservoir due to “dangerously low” water levels, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Officials say the water level has been steadily declining over the last two years and there wasn’t enough spring rain to maintain a reservoir for fish to survive.

The order lifts bag and possession limits for anyone with a valid state fishing license.

Anglers must use legal fishing methods and the emergency fish salvage is only allowed during daylight hours.

Ramah Reservoir is located about 40 miles east of Colorado Springs off Highway 24.