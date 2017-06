COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police have released the numbers – and nearly 5,000 car crashes have happened so far this year.

However, the number of crashes involving pedestrian makes up only a fraction of those.

From January 1 to mid-June last year, there were roughly 4,700 accidents in Colorado Springs.

Of those crashes, only 72 involved a pedestrian.

This year, 4,746 crashes have been tallied, and 73 involved pedestrians.

But there is one startling increase – so far this year, the number of deadly crashes involving pedestrians has doubled to 6, with only 3 reported last year in the same time frame.