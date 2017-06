COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fieldhouse Brewing Company and Jon Eddy Productions are teaming up to release a limited edition beer to benefit the Empty Stocking Fund for the 2017-2018 campaign.

Fieldhouse Brewing Company will be releasing a variant of its wildly popular “Sticky Paws” beer and “Blackberry Paws” as a fundraising beer for the fund.

The specialty beer which is described to have “the subtle sweetness of sticky paws with a tart complement of blackberries” will initially be available only at 719 Day Brewfest on July 19 at Weidner Field.

Every penny from all funds raised at 719 Day will go directly to the Empty Stocking Fund.

Officials say only one half-barrel will be released for 719 Day, so guests are advised to arrive early to be sure to get a taste.

The 719 Day Brewfest is a 100 percent local festival featuring only breweries and distilleries making their beverages in Colorado Springs.

The beer will then be re-released at the taproom at Fieldhouse Brewing Company starting November 3, with $1 from each pint being donated to the Empty Stocking Fund.

“Blackberry Paws” will also be available in cans at all liquor stores that Fieldhouse distributes to. Fieldhouse Brewing Company and Jon Eddy Productions will each donate $1 per six pack sold in local liquor stores.

“This collaboration is an exciting move for Fieldhouse,” said Travis Fields, owner and head brewer of Fieldhouse Brewing Company. “To be able to take a beer like ‘Blackberry Paws’ and have it do some real good in the community is something that we’re extremely proud of.”