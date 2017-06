Related Coverage One arrested, one still wanted in connection with Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An attempted murder suspect was arrested at a home in northeastern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

Police said they arrested 37-year-old Freddie Edwards Jr. at a home on Crimson Circle South, which is near Doherty High School. Edwards was wanted in connection with a shooting May 6 on Half Turn Road. He is accused of shooting at a victim and then leaving, according to police. The victim was not injured.

Edwards is charge with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

A second suspect, 33-year-old Trevor Thomas, was arrested earlier this month. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.