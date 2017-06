COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Tuesday, five teens got a little help to offset the costs of going to college.

Pikes Peak Community College and Boys and Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region awarded scholarships to local teens.

These scholarships are designated during the student’s freshman year in high school.

Boys and Girls Club member, 15-year-old Marissa Mitchell, is one of the winners.

“It’s an honor to have this scholarship to like use on later in life and stuff like that,” she said.

To keep the scholarship, the teens must stay active in the Boys and Girls Club and visit Pikes Peak Community College campus.